Seasonal worker was shamelessly exploited

Shortly before Ms. T's fixed-term employment contract would have expired anyway, the employer terminated the employment relationship on 10 March with around one week's notice. In the case of such short fixed-term contracts, however, case law only permits the agreement of a termination option if, according to the contract, termination is no longer permitted approximately one month before the end of the contract. However, Ms. T's contract did not contain such a clause. "Furthermore, according to the current legal situation and case law, the 14-day notice period is not permitted in the hospitality industry," explains Andreas Kickl, employment law expert at the Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor. In summary, this means that there was no valid termination option.