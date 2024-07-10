“Second Ohlsdorf” can be prevented according to experts

Expert opinion 2: Bundling brings advantages

As the ÖVP and FPÖ did not allow any other experts to have their say in the relevant committee, the Neos have now done so in a press conference on Wednesday. And lo and behold: the studies by university professor Heinrich Brakelmann and the German energy expert Markus Pöller come to a completely different conclusion. According to them, a 110-kv line is "basically state of the art". In addition, an underground cable project with two isolating transformers would not be more expensive than the overhead line and would offer "greater security of supply than the overhead line with reduced grid losses".