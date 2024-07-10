18 million dollars gone!
Stone had “no more money” after stroke
Sharon Stone is one of the most famous female stars in Hollywood. Nevertheless, she suddenly had no more money after her stroke. She lost an incredible 18 million dollars, she explained in an interview with the "Hollywood Reporter".
In 2001, Sharon Stone suffered a stroke that caused a nine-day cerebral hemorrhage. The actress then retired from Hollywood to concentrate on her recovery for seven years.
18 million dollars in savings gone!
But as she has now revealed, she was not only plagued by health worries, but suddenly also financial ones, as she was being "taken advantage of by people". "I had 18 million dollars in savings because of my success, but when I was able to access my bank account again, it was all gone. My fridge, my cell phone - everything was in other people's names."
A shock, because: "I had no more money," as Stone explained.
The health problems had also "100 percent" changed her brain function and the way she thinks, Stone continued. "A Buddhist monk said to me that I had been reborn in my own body."
"Everything changed"
She had "a near-death experience", Stone continued. "And then they brought me back. I bled into my brain for nine days, so my brain was pushed in front of my face. It was no longer in my head where it was before. And while all that was going on, everything changed. My sense of smell, my sight, my sense of touch. I couldn't read for a few years. Things were distorted and I saw color patterns. Many people thought I was going to die."
Now that she is well again, however, she can carry on - and although she has lost so much money, she has decided to "stay here and let go".
"I've decided not to hold on to the illness, bitterness or anger," the 66-year-old said. "If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it will never leave you. But if you believe, even if that belief is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive. So I live for joy now. I live in the here and now."
