Stone had “no more money” after stroke

"Everything changed"

She had "a near-death experience", Stone continued. "And then they brought me back. I bled into my brain for nine days, so my brain was pushed in front of my face. It was no longer in my head where it was before. And while all that was going on, everything changed. My sense of smell, my sight, my sense of touch. I couldn't read for a few years. Things were distorted and I saw color patterns. Many people thought I was going to die."