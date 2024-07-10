220,000 visitors at the Capital of Culture

A spectacle for 5,000 visitors heralded the start of the 2024 Capital of Culture year in Bad Ischl (Upper Austria) at the end of January. One part of it - the nude performance "Pudertanz" - reached the whole of Austria and more: a scandal and at the same time one of the highlights of the first six months, which was a success overall. Director Schweeger formulates a new word for the people of the Salzkammergut.