Russians in Kiev
New tactics enabled attack on children’s clinic
At least 27 people were killed in the latest Russian attacks on Kiev, including four children. Among other things, missiles hit the country's largest children's hospital. According to the former spokesman of the Ukrainian air force, the fact that so many missiles were able to hit their target has to do with a new tactic.
Yuriy Ignat reported that 44 missiles of various types had been fired at Ukrainian cities. The air defense was able to intercept 33 of them. "Unfortunately, the enemy is constantly improving not only reconnaissance and combat drones, but also other means of attack - cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. This makes it increasingly difficult to detect and destroy them," said Ignat. These missiles would be equipped with additional functions such as radar and heat traps.
Older missiles also hit
In the latest attack, the cruise missiles flew "sometimes only up to fifty meters" high. This made it difficult for the Ukrainian air defense because there was no time to react. The air force announced that this time several missiles of the older Ch-101 type, among others, had hit their target. This is the conclusion reached by experts who analyzed video footage and examined the damage on site.
Other cities in Ukraine were also attacked with missiles. At least 41 civilians were killed in the heaviest airstrike in months. More than 100 others were injured.
Almost 1900 attacks on hospitals and co
The World Health Organization (WHO) has counted almost 1900 attacks on hospitals, doctors' surgeries, ambulances and similar targets since the start of the war in February 2022. According to universal international humanitarian law, healthcare facilities may not actually be attacked.
Ukrainian troops have already responded with drone attacks on areas in Russia. A fuel depot in Volgograd was set on fire. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 38 combat drones were intercepted. Aircraft were temporarily unable to take off or land.
