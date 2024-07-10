AK-SERVICE-TIP
What drivers should look out for on vacation
In the anticipation of their vacation, drivers often forget to find out about toll charges in advance. This can lead to unpleasant surprises. Consumer protection expert Bettina Schrittwieser from AK Steiermark provides important tips.
If you are going on vacation by car, you should find out in advance about the toll and parking fees in your vacation destination. If a digital vignette can be purchased, make sure that the license plate number is entered correctly.
If the barrier is open on the highway, as is the case in Italy, fees will still be charged. In this case, it is advisable to visit a contact person at the toll station or drive off at the next exit and announce that no ticket could be taken.
Caution with open barriers
If the barrier at a toll station is still open at the exit or opens even though nothing has been paid, the toll must still be paid. There is usually a time limit of 24 hours.
There are also a few things to bear in mind with regard to parking fees abroad: If you park without a valid parking ticket, you can expect to be charged an additional fee, but this can only be claimed several years later.
The limitation period can be several years. Anyone who has bought a parking ticket should therefore keep it. The same applies to toll charges. In Italy, the limitation period is ten years, in France and Spain even 15 years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.