Shadow over EM

Rape? Uproar over Albania’s European Championship coach

Nachrichten
09.07.2024 17:43

There are serious allegations overshadowing the European Football Championship shortly before its final conclusion next Sunday: a supervisor of the Albanian national team is alleged to have raped a woman at the team's headquarters in Kamen near Dortmund! The 26-year-old allegedly harassed and sexually abused the 18-year-old in a scullery ...

According to a report in the "Hellweger Anzeiger", this terrible assault took place on June 23. Spokesman Bernd Pentrop confirmed that the police were alerted in the evening of the same day.

"No application for an arrest warrant has been made!"
Explosive: "An application for an arrest warrant has not been made," said Sonja Frodermann from the Dortmund public prosecutor's office - with the result that the suspect was able to leave Germany for his native Albania the day after the alleged rape.

(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

26-year-old was immediately suspended
However, the investigation into the case is still ongoing and the public prosecutor's office is now asking "to what extent the accused was able to recognize the contrary will" of the 18-year-old. The prosecution apparently still sees a need for clarification in this regard. Nothing is known about injuries or even a hospital stay for the 18-year-old ...

The Albanian Football Association has already imposed consequences on the suspect: The 26-year-old was immediately suspended after the allegations came to light ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Maierhofer
Hannes Maierhofer
Folgen Sie uns auf