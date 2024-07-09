Modi visit
How Indians are boosting our economy in Vienna
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Austria for two days. The head of the emerging economic power will meet politicians as well as compatriots living in Vienna. We took a look at who this small but select group is.
As cab and courier drivers with characteristic turbans, some Indians immediately catch our eye. Wearing suits in the IT departments of large companies, they are less conspicuous, but they also do important and highly qualified work in this field.
According to Statistics Austria, fewer than 10,000 Indians and people with Indian roots live in Vienna. That seems like a manageable number. However, they are overrepresented in some sectors. Every eighth Viennese market driver or their family comes from the subcontinent with its 1.4 billion inhabitants.
150 Indian restaurants
Around 150 Indian eateries, restaurants and snack bars are spread throughout the city. According to the Chamber of Commerce, the oldest is Koh-i-noor in the 1st district. It has been around for almost 40 years. Indian food is popular and spicy, sometimes very hot for European palates.
The Viennese community has also produced some celebrities. Footballer Manprit Sarkaria started his career at SC Donaufeld and was called up to the national team in 2023. Monisha Kaltenborn made the leap from community building to the top of Formula 1 and to the board of Rapid.
Satish Aggarwal came here as a young man, delivered newspapers and worked his way up to become a wealthy wholesaler. He is also due to meet Modi on Wednesday.
Tourists from India as a future market
The emerging economic power is producing more and more people who can afford to travel abroad. Last year, Indian tourists generated 10.3 million revenue (128,000 overnight stays) for the Viennese hotel industry. There is room for expansion and it depends very much on direct flight connections.
Bollywood also likes to visit us. Tiger 3 (2021) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) were partly filmed in Vienna. The productions are particularly interested in the magnificent imperial buildings and green Vienna, such as the vineyards and the Danube, according to the Vienna Filmcommission.
As part of the state visit, the police have imposed several square closures for security reasons. Heldenplatz and Ballhausplatz as well as a section of Marxergasse in the 3rd district are cordoned off on Wednesday.
