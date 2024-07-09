Immigration shakes up schools and the labor market

How can this succeed?

The authors of the Integration Report 2024 state that German language skills play a key role in the integration of migrants into the labor market. People with good German language skills have significantly higher employment rates. It is noted that despite the development towards a labor market, there are still considerable differences in labor market integration between different migrant groups. Refugees and beneficiaries of subsidiary protection in particular often have lower levels of education and therefore need more time to learn German, which delays their integration into the labor market. Another finding is that rapid integration into the labor market is in the interests of both migrants and employers in order to meet the demand for workers in many sectors of the economy.