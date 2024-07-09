Climate protest in Berlin
Last Generation burns certificates and “dies”
This time, activists from the Last Generation in Berlin have come up with something new. On Monday, they lined up in front of the official residence of the German Federal President and set fire to their school reports. A short time later, they "died" from the consequences of climate change.
On the short message platform X (formerly Twitter), the climate activists declared: "Our future is burning before our eyes. The burning documents symbolize opportunities, hopes and dreams that are going up in flames due to the government's climate policy failures." 17-year-old Niklas, who passed his A-levels with distinction, commented on the protest: "This certificate stands for opportunities that our government is denying me. At school, we learned how dramatic the climate crisis is & how urgently we need comprehensive change now. But politicians continue to lie to us that they have everything under control and that we don't need to worry."
Police break up unannounced rally
After torching the certificates - although only four documents were completely burnt due to the strong wind - the young people lay down on the lawn in front of Bellevue Palace and depicted the deadly consequences of climate change. As the protest had not been registered, the police made short work of it. The rally was over after 15 minutes.
Incidentally, according to a report by bild.de, the testimonies were mainly copies. There were only a few originals, and the pupils are also said to have had certified copies made in good time.
