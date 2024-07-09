Investigation completed
What secrets does Pilnacek’s laptop hold?
Many interviews, lots of information, enormous amounts of data, including from the private laptop of the deceased top civil servant Christian Pilnacek, which was leaked to the "Krone". Investigator Martin Kreutner and Co. are finalizing their investigation.
The tension is rising. Nervousness is spreading. At the end of the week, the commission of inquiry will present its findings on the Pilnacek case. According to a secret tape recording, the once most important judicial official made serious accusations against the ÖVP at the end of July 2023. He claimed that they had tried to get him to intervene in proceedings or to stop house searches. Which he, Christian Pilnacek, had refused to do. Less than three months later, he died suddenly at the age of 60. The tape was leaked to the "Krone". Following its publication, Justice Minister Alma Zadić (Greens) commissioned corruption investigator Martin Kreutner to set up a commission of inquiry to look into possible judicial interventions by politicians dating back to 2010.
"Lots of relevant information"
Over the months, numerous people testified, often for hours on end (according to the commission, "lots of relevant information"), and enormous amounts of data were also sent to the commission. This included Pilnacek's private laptop, which was believed to be missing - including USB sticks and content from the official's email accounts. He had been forced to hand over his official devices after his suspension (due to suspected data leaks).
Legal advisors and the classified files
The U-Commission needed a few weeks longer than planned due to the large amount of data. The "Krone" has backed up the content it received in advance and is also in the process of analyzing it. There are thousands of documents, many of which come from Pilnacek's own proceedings. But there are also many classified files on the private laptop. From Ibiza/Novomatic to Eurofighter. Incidentally, also from the black Ministry of the Interior from April 29, 2022. On AG Fama, which deals with the Marsalek/Wirecard and secret service/BVT cases. Pilnacek had long since been suspended. In addition, internal communications of the opponents from the WKStA or correspondence with people close to the ÖVP are recorded. Most recently with Eckart Ratz, former president of the Supreme Court and short-term minister.
He also eloquently defended Sebastian Kurz at the U Committee. Strategies were developed against the suspension. Pilnacek also acted as a kind of legal advisor, especially for Türkise - his email account contains, for example, the judge's summons to the law firm of former chancellor Sebastian Kurz for his trial for false testimony. Kurz himself stated that Pilnacek had advised him.
"Crazy WKStA" and dossier on the influence of the Russians
The laptop also contains extensive chat logs, some of which have not yet been made public. Disparaging communication between Pilnacek and confidants about the "amateurish" and "insane" WKStA reinforces the impression of a big enemy image. English-language dossiers on Russia's influence on Austria, for example, are also interesting. According to "Krone" information, these probably originate from foreign intelligence services. Details on the contents of the data carriers will follow. As will the U-Commission's assessment.
By the way: there was allegedly another supposedly important data carrier. However, this is said to have ended up in the Danube.
