What secrets does Pilnacek’s laptop hold?

Legal advisors and the classified files

The U-Commission needed a few weeks longer than planned due to the large amount of data. The "Krone" has backed up the content it received in advance and is also in the process of analyzing it. There are thousands of documents, many of which come from Pilnacek's own proceedings. But there are also many classified files on the private laptop. From Ibiza/Novomatic to Eurofighter. Incidentally, also from the black Ministry of the Interior from April 29, 2022. On AG Fama, which deals with the Marsalek/Wirecard and secret service/BVT cases. Pilnacek had long since been suspended. In addition, internal communications of the opponents from the WKStA or correspondence with people close to the ÖVP are recorded. Most recently with Eckart Ratz, former president of the Supreme Court and short-term minister.