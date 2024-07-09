FC Dornbirn gets a fresh start in the Westliga

This means that a majority of creditors are on board. "Those we have spoken to have all assured us of their support," says Andreas Genser, now a former member of the Management Board, but who, as the former CFO, is still in charge of the restructuring process. This probably also means that the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) is on board - where the largest share of the outstanding receivables is expected. Restructuring proceedings in this context can only be opened if the majority of creditors - both in terms of heads and claims - agree.