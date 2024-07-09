Win tickets
EuroGames Vienna celebrate afterparty in the Prater Dome!
From July 17 to 20, Vienna will host the EuroGames, the sports festival of inclusion and diversity, for the first time. The sporting event will be rounded off with a spectacular afterparty in the Prater Dome. With krone.at you can join in the celebrations and win tickets for the summer event highlight!
From July 17 to 20, 2024, around 4,000 LGBT athletes from all over the world will be competing for medals in around 35 sports in Vienna. The EuroGames will be held in Vienna for the first time. The motto: "Embrace Diversity". What's new about these games: Male dominance in sport is to be reduced. Women, trans*, inter* and non-binary people are particularly welcome this year.
The center of the EuroGames 2024 is the EuroGames Village on Vienna's Karlsplatz. In addition to the opening and closing ceremonies, various events will take place here over four days - from concerts and film screenings to discussions. Registration for all participants will also be possible in the immediate vicinity.
Celebrate the afterparty in the Prater Dome
Austria's biggest gay party The Circus and EuroGames Vienna have joined forces to organize the ultimate after party for this international LGBTIQA+ sports event in the Prater Dome. The party will feature an international DJ line-up, a drag show with Austria's most famous drag queen Tamara Mascara and much more. Thanks to the spectacular stage productions, party guests will be taken on a journey full of energetic beats, unusual performances and breathtaking special effects, the organizers promise.
In the middle of the oldest amusement park in the world, the Prater Dome offers everything that makes a fabulous nightclub: 4 floors, an outdoor chill-out area, chill-out zone and if anyone gets hungry from partying, there is even a pizzeria.
When: July 20, 2024, 10-6 p.m.
Where: Prater Dome, Riesenradplatz 7, 1020 Vienna
We are giving away 4x2 tickets for the official EuroGames Vienna afterparty. Simply fill out the form below by July 16 and you're in!
