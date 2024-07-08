Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

On the way to Mallorca

Fire on ferry: passengers at sea for 24 hours

Nachrichten
08.07.2024 22:46

Due to a fire on their ferry Tenacia to Mallorca, 350 passengers had to wait around 24 hours at sea. Instead of reaching the vacation island early on Monday morning, they were transferred to replacement ships on the high seas and brought back to their port of departure, Valencia. They should arrive there in the course of Monday evening, the Italian shipping company GNV announced on request. Fortunately, no one was injured.

comment0 Kommentare

In the port city on the Spanish mainland, the car ferry Tenacia had set sail on Sunday evening for Palma, where it was due to arrive on Monday morning, the shipping company added. Shortly after midnight, however, a fire broke out in the engine room about halfway along the route. The Tenacia had to stop and the fire was initially fought with on-board resources, but the flames could not be extinguished so quickly.

This article shows the ferry and the dicey operation:

On Monday afternoon, the captain reportedly finally ordered the ship to be evacuated. Professional firefighters were flown in by helicopter.

People evacuated via rescue hose
The Spanish sea rescue service transferred the passengers and some of the crew, who all had to put on life jackets, to two other ships nearby using smaller boats. The people had to slide down from the high ferry through a so-called rescue tube to the small sea rescue boats.

They were then taken back to Valencia, where the shipwrecked vessel, on which the passengers' cars and luggage had been left behind, was also towed.

In Valencia, the people were to be accommodated in hotels for one night before finally reaching the vacation island with their cars and luggage on a replacement ferry on Tuesday, as the shipping company announced. The cause of the fire was initially unknown.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf