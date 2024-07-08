Wimbledon
Ofner gives the all-clear after double retirement
Styrian Sebastian Ofner gave the all-clear on Monday. Austria's number one tennis player had retired on Sunday in the second doubles round of Wimbledon alongside his compatriot Sam Weissborn due to slight shoulder problems.
It was just a precautionary measure, "I slightly felt something in my shoulder, I just didn't want to take any risks," said Ofner when asked by the Austria Press Agency.
Only a short break from the tournament
If you ignore such signs, it could get worse. "I wouldn't need that right now. I've now had almost two months of continuous (tournaments, ed.)." This week, the 28-year-old is allowing himself the only possible break from tournaments, as he continues on to the clay court tournament in Hamburg at the weekend.
This is immediately followed by the home classic, also on clay, in Kitzbühel, from where he will head straight to the Olympic Games. Ofner is qualified for this, and the Austrian Olympic Committee (ÖOC) will be responsible for the expected nomination on Tuesday.
"Top 50 would be a great success"
In the world rankings to be published next Monday, Ofner will be around position 50 after his first-round defeat at Wimbledon. "The top 50 at the end of the year would again be a great success," Ofner emphasized. At the beginning of the year, he was still aiming for the top 80. "The target has gone up a bit since then."
Ofner believes that it could even go towards the top 30 or the Australian Open this year. "But being seeded for Paris or Wimbledon next year is a bigger goal for me."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
