Forum Stadtpark Graz

Family ties broadly defined and redefined

Nachrichten
09.07.2024 11:00

The photography department of the Forum Stadtpark Graz is redefining the family in the exhibition "Fam. And from July 9 to 11, three feminist wrestling performances will entice visitors.

Family is a network that shapes us and influences who we are and how we feel," reads the text accompanying the exhibition "Fam." at the Forum Stadtpark in Graz. This includes not only parents, grandparents and siblings, but also the people we love and choose as our family.

In both cases, these close ties have an impact on our lives. Intergenerational traumas play just as much a role as dysfunctional patterns. Whether biological kinship or elective kinship, it is ultimately about a sense of belonging. In the exhibition she curated, Clara Wildberger is interested in where these family ties can be found. The classic photo album has mostly had its day, replaced by social media and chat groups.

With works by Franzis Kabisch, Philippe Gerlach, Agnė Juodvalkytė, Reza Kellner and others, she is showing these new definitions and manifestations of family in the main room of the Forum Stadtpark until July 20.

Feminist wrestling
The performance "1 Ring hat 4 Ecken", which will take place from Tuesday, July 9, to Thursday, July 11, from 8 p.m. as part of the "Halle für Streit", which the Forum Stadtpark has proclaimed itself to be this year, is more hands-on. Nadja Brachvogel, Nina Dafert and Maja Karolina Franke explore the social and identity politics of women under the direction of Victoria Fux. This is feminist wrestling without mercy.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michaela Reichart
Michaela Reichart
