Bringing summer to the plate

For 2 people:

- To pickle the fish: 100g fresh char or salmon trout, filleted with skin and without bones. 6g sugar, 6g salt. Sprig of basil, sprig of dill, 1 organic lemon, chop herbs, grate lemon zest and mix with salt and sugar. Rub the fillets on both sides and marinate for 4 hours in a cool place. After 4 hours, rinse the fish and pat dry. Remove the fish skin with a filleting knife.

- For the radish stock: 100g buttermilk, 100g radishes, 1 teaspoon Swiss stone pine vinegar, 1 teaspoon Tannenwipfel honey, 1 pinch of salt - blend all ingredients finely and pass through a sieve!

- For garden cress mayonnaise: 1 egg yolk, 1 cup of garden cress, 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of pine-top honey, 150g vegetable oil

Mix all the ingredients except the oil in a small bowl using a hand blender. Press the hand blender down to the bottom and add the oil. While blending, slowly raise the hand blender to emulsify all the ingredients and create the mayonnaise.

- For the horseradish foam: 100g milk, 1 tbsp crème fraîche, 1 tbsp creamed horseradish, a pinch of salt, a little lemon zest - whizz everything together with the hand blender!

- For pickled radishes: Washed and quartered radishes, 300g water, 120g wine vinegar, 70g sugar, 10g salt, bay leaf, coriander seeds, allspice - bring all the ingredients to the boil and leave to infuse for 2 minutes. Seal in a screw-top jar while still hot. Leave to infuse overnight.

Serve decorated with caviar, nasturtium and flowers to taste.