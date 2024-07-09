Private chef shows how it's done
Bringing summer to the plate
"Private Chef" Daniel Kohler from Hohenweiler gave the "Krone" some culinary tips for hot days.
When you have to cook for your family every day, you can sometimes be unimaginative. One person who always cooks with passion and creativity is 30-year-old Daniel Kohler from Hohenweiler. The young family man has made a name for himself in the region with his catering and "private cooking". "We have grown steadily, because high quality is important to us," he says of his team of up to 18 people, who also cater weddings and culinary events at Amberg Castle in Feldkirch.
Local partners and flavors from the forest and meadow
He always focuses on regional and, above all, seasonal products from local partners. "I'm not a fan of wholesale markets and prefer to go to farmers, the weekly market and producers. I only buy what's growing there." He collects wild herbs and flowers in the castle garden or on a walk in the woods just before the cooking events. Of course, a certain amount of basic knowledge is required. Once you have acquired this, dishes can not only be embellished with plants from the garden and meadow, but also taken to the next level in terms of taste. "You should definitely try the herbs beforehand so that they harmonize with the rest of the dish."
Many ideas for summer dishes can be taken from classic Mediterranean cuisine in particular.
Daniel Kohler
In summer, the variety of seasonal produce is huge because everything is in bloom. Mediterranean cuisine also offers plenty of inspiration for summer dishes. Colorful salads, a cool soup or a sorbet are perfect for hot days, says the professional. As it is mainly light dishes that are digestible at high temperatures, Daniel Kohler has taken a close look at regional fish.
Summer fish dish
For 2 people:
- To pickle the fish: 100g fresh char or salmon trout, filleted with skin and without bones. 6g sugar, 6g salt. Sprig of basil, sprig of dill, 1 organic lemon, chop herbs, grate lemon zest and mix with salt and sugar. Rub the fillets on both sides and marinate for 4 hours in a cool place. After 4 hours, rinse the fish and pat dry. Remove the fish skin with a filleting knife.
- For the radish stock: 100g buttermilk, 100g radishes, 1 teaspoon Swiss stone pine vinegar, 1 teaspoon Tannenwipfel honey, 1 pinch of salt - blend all ingredients finely and pass through a sieve!
- For garden cress mayonnaise: 1 egg yolk, 1 cup of garden cress, 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of pine-top honey, 150g vegetable oil
Mix all the ingredients except the oil in a small bowl using a hand blender. Press the hand blender down to the bottom and add the oil. While blending, slowly raise the hand blender to emulsify all the ingredients and create the mayonnaise.
- For the horseradish foam: 100g milk, 1 tbsp crème fraîche, 1 tbsp creamed horseradish, a pinch of salt, a little lemon zest - whizz everything together with the hand blender!
- For pickled radishes: Washed and quartered radishes, 300g water, 120g wine vinegar, 70g sugar, 10g salt, bay leaf, coriander seeds, allspice - bring all the ingredients to the boil and leave to infuse for 2 minutes. Seal in a screw-top jar while still hot. Leave to infuse overnight.
Serve decorated with caviar, nasturtium and flowers to taste.
Creativity and courage
His creations are created in a very short space of time in his head and are always presented differently on the plate. "I can easily imagine the combinations, and experience does the rest." Of course, you also need creativity and the courage to dare to try something - "with my recipes, I also want to motivate other amateur chefs to try their hand."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.