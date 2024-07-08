Office building and hall
Investment worth millions: Industriepark Süd grows
Anlagenbau Austria GmbH is constructing a new office building and production hall at Industriepark Süd near Völkermarkt. No less than 9.1 million euros are being invested in the project.
Anlagenbau Austria GmbH (ABA) is constructing a new office building in the industrial park, IGP Süd II for short, near Völkermarkt and a new production hall is set to follow next year. The Kühnsdorf site is bursting at the seams. But what does the company actually do? "We specialize in the planning, completion, installation and commissioning of piping systems for pharmaceutical companies in Europe," explain the Managing Director duo Markus Seitlinger and Thomas Fritzl.
"In recent years, we have been able to establish ourselves in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry thanks to our high-quality services," said the two Managing Directors in an interview with Krone. Pure vaccine from pharmaceutical companies flows through the pipes produced. The Carinthian company, which is active throughout Europe, currently employs 350 people. "Around 70 employees at the sites in Völkermarkt and Kühnsdorf," says company spokeswoman Yvonne Mochar.
We appreciate every company that sets up shop here. 50 additional jobs are brilliant for our municipality.
Bürgermeister Markus Lakounigg
5.4 million euros will be invested in the new office building in Max-Planck-Straße. After completion, a new production hall will also be docked on. This will cost 3.1 million. Manager Thomas Fritzl: "We are proud to remain loyal to the community in Völkermarkt, to create new jobs and to contribute to the economic development of the region." Up to 50 new jobs will be created.
The ambitious plans of Anlagenbau Austria GmbH also delight Völkermarkt's politicians. Mayor Markus Lakounigg (SP): "We are delighted to have such a huge company in our town." After all, municipal tax is an important source of income for the municipalities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.