Office building and hall

Investment worth millions: Industriepark Süd grows

Nachrichten
08.07.2024 18:45

Anlagenbau Austria GmbH is constructing a new office building and production hall at Industriepark Süd near Völkermarkt. No less than 9.1 million euros are being invested in the project.

Anlagenbau Austria GmbH (ABA) is constructing a new office building in the industrial park, IGP Süd II for short, near Völkermarkt and a new production hall is set to follow next year. The Kühnsdorf site is bursting at the seams. But what does the company actually do? "We specialize in the planning, completion, installation and commissioning of piping systems for pharmaceutical companies in Europe," explain the Managing Director duo Markus Seitlinger and Thomas Fritzl.

ABA Managing Directors Markus Seitlinger (left) and Thomas Fritzl (right). (Bild: reneknabl.com)
ABA Managing Directors Markus Seitlinger (left) and Thomas Fritzl (right).
"In recent years, we have been able to establish ourselves in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry thanks to our high-quality services," said the two Managing Directors in an interview with Krone. Pure vaccine from pharmaceutical companies flows through the pipes produced. The Carinthian company, which is active throughout Europe, currently employs 350 people. "Around 70 employees at the sites in Völkermarkt and Kühnsdorf," says company spokeswoman Yvonne Mochar.

We appreciate every company that sets up shop here. 50 additional jobs are brilliant for our municipality.

Bürgermeister Markus Lakounigg

5.4 million euros will be invested in the new office building in Max-Planck-Straße. After completion, a new production hall will also be docked on. This will cost 3.1 million. Manager Thomas Fritzl: "We are proud to remain loyal to the community in Völkermarkt, to create new jobs and to contribute to the economic development of the region." Up to 50 new jobs will be created.

The ambitious plans of Anlagenbau Austria GmbH also delight Völkermarkt's politicians. Mayor Markus Lakounigg (SP): "We are delighted to have such a huge company in our town." After all, municipal tax is an important source of income for the municipalities.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerlinde Schager
