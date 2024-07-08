Investment worth millions: Industriepark Süd grows

"In recent years, we have been able to establish ourselves in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry thanks to our high-quality services," said the two Managing Directors in an interview with Krone. Pure vaccine from pharmaceutical companies flows through the pipes produced. The Carinthian company, which is active throughout Europe, currently employs 350 people. "Around 70 employees at the sites in Völkermarkt and Kühnsdorf," says company spokeswoman Yvonne Mochar.