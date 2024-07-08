"Deadpool 3" premiere
Emma Corrin stole the show in a suspender dress
At the premiere of the new action flick "Deadpool & Wolverine" starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Berlin, the main actors were almost left out in the cold. All eyes were on Emma Corrin's extraordinary look.
The actress from "The Crown", who plays the role of Cassandra Nova in the action comedy, appeared in Berlin in an extravagant black mini dress, which was high-necked at the top but caused quite a stir at the bottom.
Superheroes were left behind in terms of fashion
The hem of the satin dress was reminiscent of a suspender belt with suspenders, which were attached to black stockings that reached just above the British woman's knee.
Black peep-toe sandals and a black belt, which Corrin wore around her waist, completed the look.
While the 28-year-old provided plenty of glamor on the red carpet, the leading actors opted for a much more casual look and wore cotton shirts or T-shirts and sunglasses to walk the red carpet.
Action comedy finally in theaters
Emma Corrin, who likes to go for extravagant looks, played Princess Diana in the fourth season of the Netflix series "The Crown" and has also appeared in films such as "Lady Chatterly's Lover" and "The Policeman". The British actress has been in a relationship with fellow actor Rami Malek since last year.
Filming of the third 'Deadpool' part was interrupted last summer by a strike by screenwriters and actors in Hollywood. This also delayed the movie's release to July 2024.
Reynolds previously played the anti-hero in the black and red costume in 'Deadpool' (2016) and 'Deadpool 2' (2018). Wolverine actor Jackman last showed his claws in 'Logan' (2017).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
