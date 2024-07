“He’s lazy, he’s annoying”: Englishman angry with Kane

Despite reaching the semi-finals, there is one particularly negative aspect of the England squad. Harry Kane has so far fallen short of expectations. He has only scored two goals in the current tournament. "That's not the Kane we know. He is immobile and cannot develop freely," wrote the English newspaper "Guardian", for example, about the quarter-final against Switzerland. "It was a sluggish performance. Kane looked a yard off the pace the whole time," said Sky Sports UK.