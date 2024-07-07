Weißhaidinger and Gogl-Walli third in Hengelo

Without rain boots

In contrast to other throwers, Lukas Weißhaidinger had perhaps not expected the weather to change, as he had no rain boots with him in the stadium. This made it particularly difficult for him to throw out of the slippery ring. Under these circumstances, his 66.82 m and 65.14 m were top! Mykolas Alekna, who was still behind Lukas Weißhaidinger at the European Championships in Rome, produced a great series in front of a sold-out crowd in Hengelo.