Tests for the Olympics
Weißhaidinger and Gogl-Walli third in Hengelo
Austria's athletics aces Lukas Weißhaidinger and Susanne Gogl-Walli delivered strong performances in their final tests before the Olympic Games in Paris! Both took a great third place in the pouring rain at the super meeting in Hengelo. European discus vice-champion Lukas Weißhaidinger threw 66.82 m in his last attempt, Susanne Gogl-Walli ran the 400 m in an excellent 51.21 seconds.
"In these adverse conditions, I am very satisfied with Luki's performance," said coach Gregor Högler, praising his protégé. The Upper Austrian was only beaten by world record holder Mykolas Alekna (Lit/69.07) and Australian Matthew Denny (68.17). However, he kept the top German athletes Clemens Prüfer (65.32) and Henrik Janssen (65.18) safely at bay.
Without rain boots
In contrast to other throwers, Lukas Weißhaidinger had perhaps not expected the weather to change, as he had no rain boots with him in the stadium. This made it particularly difficult for him to throw out of the slippery ring. Under these circumstances, his 66.82 m and 65.14 m were top! Mykolas Alekna, who was still behind Lukas Weißhaidinger at the European Championships in Rome, produced a great series in front of a sold-out crowd in Hengelo.
Second-best time in 2024
The stadium was also sold out because of Dutch superstar Femko Bol. The world champion won the 400 m with a new meeting record of 50.02 seconds. Susanne Gogl-Walli finished a strong third in this race behind Femke Bol and Martina Well (Chile/51.05). She has only been faster once so far this year - at the European Championships in Rome with 51.14. She is well prepared for the Games in Paris!
Fanny Blankers Koen Games (World Athletics Continental Tour Gold) in Hengelo:
Men: Discus: 1st Alekna (Lit) 69.07 (69.07 - 67.39 - 64.54 - x - 68.80 - x), 2nd Denny (Aus) 68.17, 3rd Weißhaidinger (Ö) 66.82 (x - x - 65.41 - 62.55 - x - 66.82), 4th Prüfer (D) 65.32, 5th Janssen (D) 65.18.
Women: 400 m: 1st Bol (Hol) 50.02, 2nd Well (Chile) 51.05, 3rd Gogl-Walli (Ö) 51.21
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
