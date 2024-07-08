Operetta in Bad Ischl
Hollywood romance rediscovered for the stage
In the Capital of Culture year, the Lehár Festival in Bad Ischl is staging an operetta rarity: Thomas Enzinger's magnificent production of "Märchen im Grand Hotel" by Paul Abraham. The big, long applause was also for a particularly enthusiastic ensemble.
What a discovery: "Märchen im Grand Hotel" by Paul Abraham, first performed in Vienna in 1934, is now a sparkling, even cinematic operetta jewel. The plot is like a fairy tale: a chambermaid and a waiter fall in love with a prince and a princess. Of course, there's much more to it than that, because Hollywood also plays its part, with characters ranging from Charlie Chaplin to King Kong.
Thomas Enzinger creates a fast-paced production of the jazz operetta, which would also get top marks as a musical. Fast-paced tap interludes and choreography (Evamaria Mayer, Marie-Christin Zeisset) alternate with romantic, vocally demanding arias and catchy songs (libretto by Fritz Löhner-Beda).
Good voices, good ideas
He also pulls out all the stops when it comes to directing ideas, developing an imaginative bar scene, having an endless string of pearls wander across the stage or sending the ensemble swimming. Enzinger and Christoph Huber (musical director) lead a great ensemble through the entertaining love tangles, which demand a lot musically.
A version for young audiences is planned
Nina Weiß as the young filmmaker is outstanding from the very first minute in terms of her voice, acting and dancing. Oliver Severin (Albert), Julia Koci (Infanta) and Maximilian Mayer (Prince) are also convincing in the other leading roles.
Huge applause for this top-class opening of the 64th Lehár Festival in Bad Ischl!
By the way: On Saturday, July 27 (11 a.m.), there will be "Fairy Tales at the Grand Hotel" for children.
