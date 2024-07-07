Avoiding a police roadblock
Drug driver without a license fled on the sidewalk
Wild and dangerous scenes took place in Innsbruck on Saturday: a suspected drug driver wanted to evade a police stop and stepped on the gas. A chase ensued - the suspect ran a red light and evaded a police roadblock by speeding over the sidewalk.
In the Hötting district of Innsbruck - in the Scheuchenstuelgasse area - the initially unknown driver was targeted by a police patrol due to his conspicuous driving style. The officers wanted to stop the man, but he disregarded all signs to stop and stepped on the gas.
End of the line only at the second police roadblock
The police immediately took up the chase. Despite the red light, the driver sped through a junction. "He then drove around a police car parked across the road in Kranebitter Allee by driving over the sidewalk," said the investigators. The suspect - a Hungarian (22) - was only finally stopped by another patrol car.
A voluntary urine test confirmed the suspicion, whereupon he was presented to the public health officer.
Cannabis seized in the car
According to the police, the doctor finally determined that he was impaired by narcotics and fatigued. Small amounts of cannabis were seized in the Hungarian's vehicle. Corresponding charges will follow.
