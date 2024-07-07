Memorial ride for Drege: “We are all shocked”

Tour director Pupp gave a moving eulogy in front of Drege's teammates and support staff and called for unity. "Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with André's family, his loved ones and his team Coop-Repsol at this incredibly difficult time," said Pupp. The memorial ride was the express wish of André's father, his teammates and his entire team. "Of course, we are happy to comply with this wish. It will be a ride of condolence for Andre, for his family, for his friends, for all teams and all participants in the Tour. It will give the entire cycling family the opportunity to come to terms with what has happened and to remember André."