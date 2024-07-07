Memorial ride for Drege: “We are all shocked”

"Sad conclusion"
The Tour of Austria came to a sad end on Sunday with a condolence ride for the Norwegian André Drege, who was killed in an accident. At the request of the 25-year-old's family and team, the race continued with a neutralized short stage. The day after the tragic accident, there was a deep sense of shock in the Tour's entourage. Many tears were shed in the rainy starting town of Kufstein, and not only during an emotional speech by Tour Director Thomas Pupp.
The results list was only a side note on the day after the stroke of fate. Due to the neutralized ride, the overall victory went to the Italian Diego Ulissi, who had been in the lead since Friday. His Austrian UAE teammate Felix Großschartner finished the tour in fourth place, overshadowed by the Norwegian's momentous crash on the descent from the Grossglockner on Saturday.
Großschartner was also very upset the day after the tragedy. "It's really bad. It shows us again that the sporting side of things really takes a back seat. The most important thing is to get to the finish in good health and come home on Sunday after the race and be happy to wake up with your family," said Großschartner and expressed his condolences to the relatives.
Moment of mourning in Kufstein
Before the symbolic start in Kufstein, a minute's silence was held and the Norwegian's team members were all the first to set off with his race number on their bikes to applause. The vehicles then headed to Tulfes, from where the memorial ride in the afternoon led over ten kilometers to Innsbruck-Igls at the foot of the Patscherkofel. "I think the memorial ride is a great idea. It might be a way of coming to terms with it together. It would have been impossible for me to continue the race," said Großschartner.
Tour director Pupp gave a moving eulogy in front of Drege's teammates and support staff and called for unity. "Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with André's family, his loved ones and his team Coop-Repsol at this incredibly difficult time," said Pupp. The memorial ride was the express wish of André's father, his teammates and his entire team. "Of course, we are happy to comply with this wish. It will be a ride of condolence for Andre, for his family, for his friends, for all teams and all participants in the Tour. It will give the entire cycling family the opportunity to come to terms with what has happened and to remember André."
Police continue to investigate
At the same time, the routine police investigation into the cause of the accident continued. Among the professionals questioned as witnesses to the accident was the Slovenian Jaka Primožič from the Upper Austrian team Hrinkow. He had been in close proximity to Drege at the time of the crash. "Andre and I were riding at a really high speed and there was also a strong wind. He crashed for no apparent reason. I didn't see it exactly, it all happened so fast," said the Slovenian and continued: "It was a really terrible crash at high speed. I immediately sought help and informed the police about the crash on the next bend."
For the time being, no definite findings have been made about the cause of the accident in a high-speed passage on the Grossglockner High Alpine Road. The police investigation will continue for some time. Primožič also considered the condolence ride to be a fitting tribute. "I'm glad that we're doing the ride for him today and remembering him like this. It's really terrible, we're all shocked, this shouldn't happen to anyone."
Particularly bad for accident witnesses
The safety debate in cycling, which is regularly shaken by serious crashes, picked up speed again a year after the death of Gino Mäder at the Tour der Suisse. Former pro Thomas Rohregger was reminded of the death of his team-mate Wouter Weylandt at the 2011 Giro d'Italia by the incident. "That came up again yesterday, it's already deep inside. It's just brutal and it does something to you," said Rohregger and recommended that teammates and others affected seek help. "You definitely have to work through it psychologically, you have to get professional help."
One thing is fate, the other is how much risk do I take? The pressure is definitely already very high in cycling.
Thomas Rohregger
According to Rohregger, it is particularly bad for those who witness the accident. Unfortunately, crashes are part and parcel of cycling. "That's just the way it is. The other thing is how to avoid crashes and bad crashes. I don't have an answer right now. A lot of people think about it," said Rohregger. Crashes are usually a combination of unfortunate circumstances, but risky riding sometimes also plays a role. "One thing is fate, the other is how much risk I take. The pressure is definitely already very high in cycling," said Rohregger.
