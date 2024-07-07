After European Championship match
Injured in mass brawl in the Prater
At around 11pm on Saturday night, around ten people got into a fight in Vienna's Wurstelprater. Two of them were injured, according to a police statement. They even had to call in reinforcements from other districts.
Various groups, including Turkish soccer fans and Syrians, chased each other across the Praterstern with large wooden sticks and firecrackers. According to media reports, people from Arab countries were also involved. There is probably a connection to the soccer match between Turkey and the Netherlands.
Police officers monitoring the EURO fan zone in the Prater were informed of a brawl between around ten people. They rushed to the Wurstelprater, but only found two injured people. A 19-year-old was slightly injured by a stab wound to the buttocks, a 23-year-old suffered a laceration to the head. The two young Austrians were treated by the ambulance service and another organization, the younger one had to be taken to hospital.
Witnesses report provocations
Witnesses and the injured stated that there had been provocations and a subsequent brawl before the incident. The others involved had disappeared in the meantime. The police were deployed in large numbers and cordoned off the area around Straße des Ersten Mai.
There were no other incidents surrounding the European Football Championships in Vienna on Saturday. The public viewing at Vienna Central Station had previously been closed for security reasons, and the Favoriten district there remained calm. The Dutch team won 2:1 against the Turkish team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.