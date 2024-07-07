Injured in mass brawl in the Prater

Police officers monitoring the EURO fan zone in the Prater were informed of a brawl between around ten people. They rushed to the Wurstelprater, but only found two injured people. A 19-year-old was slightly injured by a stab wound to the buttocks, a 23-year-old suffered a laceration to the head. The two young Austrians were treated by the ambulance service and another organization, the younger one had to be taken to hospital.