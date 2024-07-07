FPÖ wants a referendum on the long-distance pass plans

Two toll booths became one

The fact that the province has already abandoned its original plan to build two toll stations proves that the pressure from the population is not in vain. The one in Nassereith was canceled - not least because of the more than 500 signatures of the citizens' initiative "Lebenswertes Gurgltal". If the politicians actually stick to the Fernpass plans, the toll station will be built in Biberwier near the entrance to the Blindsee lake.