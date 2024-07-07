Black-Red in the sights
FPÖ wants a referendum on the long-distance pass plans
The Tyrolean provincial government's long-distance pass plans continue to cause debate. The Freedom Party is once again appealing not to ride roughshod over the population and is calling for a referendum. Fritz Gurgiser from the Transit Forum accuses Black-Red of scaremongering.
The more than controversial Fernpass plans - tolled crest tunnel plus 2nd tube Lermooser Tunnel for 500 million euros - were once again a topic of discussion in the last state parliament before the summer break.
FPÖ transport spokesperson LA Evelyn Achhorner reminded LHStv. Josef Geisler (ÖVP) of his statements in 2015: "Back then, you said that tunnels alone would not solve the problems around the Fernpass. But instead of an overall solution for the Mieminger Plateau, Gurgltal and Fernpass region, you now want to build two tunnels that won't solve the problem. You are doing the opposite!" She is once again calling for a referendum. "But the state government simply wants to drive over the population!"
The state government simply wants to drive over the population!
LA Evelyn Achhorner (FPÖ)
Two toll booths became one
The fact that the province has already abandoned its original plan to build two toll stations proves that the pressure from the population is not in vain. The one in Nassereith was canceled - not least because of the more than 500 signatures of the citizens' initiative "Lebenswertes Gurgltal". If the politicians actually stick to the Fernpass plans, the toll station will be built in Biberwier near the entrance to the Blindsee lake.
Threats and scaremongering with expropriations should not be political companions for project implementation in Tyrol.
Fritz Gurgiser, Transitforum
Mayor toeing the ÖVP line
As reported, the municipal council of Biberwier gave the green light with 6:5 votes. It should be noted thatMayor Harald Schönherr is the district manager of the VP and his list has 6 of the 11 mandates. He therefore had no choice but to toe the VP line.
"Shameless, disrespectful, irresponsible"
As is well known, the landowners in Biberwier were even threatened with expropriation. To the displeasure ofFritz Gurgiser, who supports the local population against the Fernpass plans: "Threats and scaremongering with expropriations must not be political companions for project implementations in Tyrol. This is shameless, disrespectful, irresponsible and grossly anti-citizen and anti-democratic towards those affected. Nobody in the oldest mainland democracy needs this - and those affected rightly speak publicly of a national dictatorship!"
