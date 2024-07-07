Committee against Kickl could meet as early as the summer

Kickl should be given the opportunity to clarify matters

Stögmüller now wants to enter into talks with all parliamentary groups. "We have to schedule a meeting of the incompatibility committee to deal with the reports received anyway and will then also be able to deal with the questions raised by the SPÖ," he said. On Friday in the National Council, Stögmüller had already emphasized that he wanted to give Kickl the opportunity to clarify the above-mentioned facts in the inquiry procedure and thus create transparency.