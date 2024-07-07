It rained ash
Etna active again: five-kilometer-high column of smoke
Europe's largest active volcano, Mount Etna, has once again attracted attention with an eruption of lava. According to the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) in Catania, a column of smoke five kilometers high, measured from sea level, developed on Saturday evening. Ash and dust rained down from the sky in some places in the surrounding area.
The Sicilian authorities reported that Catania airport, which is close to Mount Etna and had to be closed on Friday due to ash from the volcano, was able to resume operations on Sunday. The volcano on the Mediterranean island is around 3350 meters high. It is active again and again, most recently in mid-November.
Safety measures on Stromboli
The Stromboli volcano on the Italian Mediterranean island of the same name north of Sicily continued to rumble. Excursions on the slopes of the volcano were suspended. Access to the island's beaches has been prohibited at night. In addition, boats are not allowed to stop near the volcano, the authorities announced.
The authorities have received numerous inquiries about the situation on the island, which is popular with tourists. However, the situation is under control and not a cause for concern, they said. On Wednesday, the highest red alert level was declared on the volcanic island north of Sicily due to large ash clouds.
Stromboli is part of the Aeolian Islands and attracts thousands of tourists every year. The volcano, which rises 920 meters out of the sea and is almost 3,000 meters high when measured from the seabed, is one of the most active volcanoes in Europe, according to the INGV.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.