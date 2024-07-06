Vorteilswelt
Night-time operation

Young motorcycle thieves fled from the police

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 18:13

Three young men (18) on two motorcycles seemed suspicious to a police patrol in Telfs in Tyrol on Saturday night. However, when they tried to check the trio, two of the men fled - and not without good reason.

It was already after midnight when the three 18-year-old Austrians stopped at a petrol station in Telfs on their motorcycles. The police noticed that at least one of the bikes had been reported stolen. So they wanted to confront the trio.

Escape by motorcycle and on foot
Two of the 18-year-olds then tried to flee on the motorcycles. However, one of them was prevented from doing so. The young man then managed to escape on foot.

Manhunt led to the perpetrators
The fugitive left the stolen motorcycle behind. It was seized and the third 18-year-old was arrested for the time being. His two friends didn't get far either. They were arrested in Oberhofen shortly before 3 am. They are said to have stolen two motorcycles. The one they had with them on their excursion and a second bike that was seized a little later on the Inn cycle path in Telfs.

Two of the men remain in custody
As the police announced on Saturday, two of the 18-year-olds remain in custody. They are accused of further offenses. The arrest of the third member of the group has been lifted. However, the young man is not off the hook. Charges will follow.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

