Young motorcycle thieves fled from the police

Manhunt led to the perpetrators

The fugitive left the stolen motorcycle behind. It was seized and the third 18-year-old was arrested for the time being. His two friends didn't get far either. They were arrested in Oberhofen shortly before 3 am. They are said to have stolen two motorcycles. The one they had with them on their excursion and a second bike that was seized a little later on the Inn cycle path in Telfs.