Le Pen promises:
No French weapons against targets in Russia
If her right-wing nationalist Rassemblement National wins the parliamentary elections on Sunday, Marine Le Pen wants to prevent Ukraine from attacking targets in Russia with French long-range weapons - in stark contrast to President Emmanuel Macron, who can even imagine sending French troops to Ukraine.
Following his triumph in the first round of the elections, the RN is already dreaming of a major success including government responsibility (see video above) and is increasing the pressure on Macron once again just before the second ballot. Because even if it is not the prime minister but the president who determines the main lines of foreign policy in France, the head of state is dependent on a majority in the National Assembly - not least when it comes to the budget. A prime minister from the ranks of the far right could therefore certainly bring about a change in Ukraine policy.
RN leader Jordan Bardella has already stated that Ukraine must be able to defend itself against the Russian war of aggression. However, he is against any equipment that could escalate the situation and does not want to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles and weapons that could hit Russian territory.
In addition to the US ATACMS and the British Storm Shadow, the Ukrainian army is also receiving French SCALP cruise missiles, which are used in the fight against the Russian occupying forces.
Deaths in drone attacks in Donetsk
Russia and Ukraine caused considerable damage in the respective neighboring country during the mutual drone attacks on Saturday night. According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia attacked twelve Ukrainian regions. Of the total of 32 drones, 24 were shot down, but several areas also reported hits. In the area around Kiev, a private home and a car were damaged by falling drone debris. According to Ukrainian reports, eight people were killed in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.
On the other side, the southern Russian region of Krasnodar, which has recently come under increased scrutiny, was once again the target of attacks. Although the drones were shot down, their debris set fire to fuel depots in the Pavlovskaya and Leningradskaya districts and damaged a radio tower in the city of Yeysk, according to a statement from the regional crisis management team.
