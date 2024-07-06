No French weapons against targets in Russia

Following his triumph in the first round of the elections, the RN is already dreaming of a major success including government responsibility (see video above) and is increasing the pressure on Macron once again just before the second ballot. Because even if it is not the prime minister but the president who determines the main lines of foreign policy in France, the head of state is dependent on a majority in the National Assembly - not least when it comes to the budget. A prime minister from the ranks of the far right could therefore certainly bring about a change in Ukraine policy.