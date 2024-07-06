Vorteilswelt
Duo in custody

Bank robbery in Innsbruck: silence and denial

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 14:55

Following the armed bank robbery in Innsbruck on Friday, investigations by the Tyrolean State Criminal Police Office are still in full swing. The two arrested suspects - an Austrian (24) and a Russian (32) - are now in prison. An application has been made to have them remanded in custody.

Friday, 10.45 a.m., Mitterweg Innsbruck: A perpetrator armed with a pistol and wearing a latex face mask stormed into the BTV branch, threatened the employees present and demanded cash.

Alarm search was successful
After receiving the money, he fled on foot. Apparently he had an accomplice. The police launched a manhunt. A helicopter circled over the city.

Investigators at the crime scene. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof/Krone KREATIV)
Investigators at the crime scene.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof/Krone KREATIV)

Weapon and cash seized
A short time later, the manhunt was successful. In the vicinity of the crime scene - on the opposite side of the Inn - two suspects were caught and arrested. A bag containing cash, a black rucksack with the suspects' clothing and a handgun were also found and seized.

The 24-year-old suspect exercised his right not to make any statements. The second suspect denies any connection with the crime.

Ermittler vom LKA Tirol

The suspects are a 24-year-old Austrian and a Russian (32). During the interrogation, the local man exercised his right not to provide any information about the accusation. "The second suspect denies any connection with the crime," the investigators said on Saturday.

Request for pre-trial detention, further crimes committed?
The Innsbruck public prosecutor's office has applied for both suspects to be remanded in custody. The duo was transferred to the prison. Whether the suspects are also responsible for previous bank robberies is still under investigation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
