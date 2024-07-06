Here in the live ticker
Who will race to pole position at Silverstone?
Who will take pole position for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone? We will be reporting live from 4pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
After the serious collision in Spielberg with Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, championship rival Lando Norris set two fastest times at the start of his home Grand Prix. The 24-year-old Briton was the fastest driver in the McLaren in both one-hour sessions on Friday at the Silverstone circuit. He relegated his team-mate Oscar Piastri to second place by 0.331 seconds. The Australian had previously finished third behind Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston).
Sergio Perez was third in the second session and Max Verstappen fourth in the first. The championship leader was seventh in the second session. "We are generally doing well, the long run was very strong. We were able to pull away from Mercedes a little more," said Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko
Here are the interim results:
For Red Bull Racing, the conclusion of an exhausting Grand Prix triple-header is the second home race within a week, as the Austrian-licensed team is based in Milton Keynes, which is a half-hour drive from Silverstone Circuit. In Austria, Verstappen missed out on a seemingly certain victory in the closing stages after a series of problems - such as a botched pit stop due to a stuck wheel nut.
Here is the standings in the drivers' world championship:
"I've dreamed of it since I was a kid"
Norris, Hamilton and Russell fight for home victory at Silverstone. "I've dreamed of winning here since I was a kid," says Spielberg winner George Russell, who is already in racing fever.
Three local heroes who will face a heavyweight in Max Verstappen in their battle for the coveted gold trophy (weighing seven kilograms, 64 centimeters high) on the high-speed track. However, they will of course enjoy the support of around 400,000 British fans at the weekend.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.