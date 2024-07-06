Who will race to pole position at Silverstone?

"I've dreamed of it since I was a kid"

Norris, Hamilton and Russell fight for home victory at Silverstone. "I've dreamed of winning here since I was a kid," says Spielberg winner George Russell, who is already in racing fever.

Three local heroes who will face a heavyweight in Max Verstappen in their battle for the coveted gold trophy (weighing seven kilograms, 64 centimeters high) on the high-speed track. However, they will of course enjoy the support of around 400,000 British fans at the weekend.