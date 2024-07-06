Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Here in the live ticker

Who will race to pole position at Silverstone?

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 04:53

Who will take pole position for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone? We will be reporting live from 4pm - see ticker below.

comment0 Kommentare

Here is the live ticker:

After the serious collision in Spielberg with Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, championship rival Lando Norris set two fastest times at the start of his home Grand Prix. The 24-year-old Briton was the fastest driver in the McLaren in both one-hour sessions on Friday at the Silverstone circuit. He relegated his team-mate Oscar Piastri to second place by 0.331 seconds. The Australian had previously finished third behind Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston).

(Bild: AP/Luca Bruno)
(Bild: AP/Luca Bruno)

Sergio Perez was third in the second session and Max Verstappen fourth in the first. The championship leader was seventh in the second session. "We are generally doing well, the long run was very strong. We were able to pull away from Mercedes a little more," said Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko

Here are the interim results:

For Red Bull Racing, the conclusion of an exhausting Grand Prix triple-header is the second home race within a week, as the Austrian-licensed team is based in Milton Keynes, which is a half-hour drive from Silverstone Circuit. In Austria, Verstappen missed out on a seemingly certain victory in the closing stages after a series of problems - such as a botched pit stop due to a stuck wheel nut.

Here is the standings in the drivers' world championship:

(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"I've dreamed of it since I was a kid"
Norris, Hamilton and Russell fight for home victory at Silverstone. "I've dreamed of winning here since I was a kid," says Spielberg winner George Russell, who is already in racing fever.
Three local heroes who will face a heavyweight in Max Verstappen in their battle for the coveted gold trophy (weighing seven kilograms, 64 centimeters high) on the high-speed track. However, they will of course enjoy the support of around 400,000 British fans at the weekend.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf