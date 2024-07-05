Attacker without a leash
Small “Lennox” fatally attacked by hunting dog
A Yorkshire terrier was attacked by a large dog while out for a walk and injured so badly that he died despite emergency surgery at a veterinary clinic. The attacking four-legged friend was reportedly not on a lead, "what happened could so easily have been prevented", says the shocked owner.
"Our 'Lennox' had countless bite wounds, the ribcage was gone, the spine was out." When Gabriele M. talks about the fatal bite attack, she struggles to hold back tears.
Attack in a matter of seconds
What had happened? The 58-year-old was out for a walk with her five-year-old Yorkshire terrier in the Hörsching-Neubau nature reserve at the beginning of the week when a hunting dog suddenly shot towards the duo. "Unlike 'Lennox', the dog was not on a lead. I tried to pick up my dog, but the attacker tore him off my arm and went for him."
Couldn't help the four-legged friend
It all happened in a matter of seconds - the dog owner had no chance to help her dog. Later, the owner of the hunting dog arrived and only then did he manage to put his dog on a lead.
Our little sparrow was everything to us! This terrible incident could so easily have been prevented if the big dog had been on the lead.
Gabriele M., Besitzerin von Lennox
The seriously injured "Lennox" was immediately taken to the vet, where he underwent emergency surgery. "Unfortunately, he died on the second day, exactly on my husband's birthday," says the wife.
Not the first incident
Rumor has it that the hunting dog had been acting up for some time, and that there had already been a similar incident. "Lennox's" Gabriele M. has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder since the incident.
Dog keeping law passed
Late on Thursday evening, the new Dog Keeping Act was passed in the state parliament. It includes the breed list criticized by animal protection agencies. Owners of Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Dogo Argentinos, Pit Bulls or Tosa Inus will have to undergo more training in future.
More rights for municipalities
These dogs will also have to be muzzled and muzzled in public areas. In future, municipalities will have more rights to take action against "conspicuous" dogs. The amendment was prompted by the fatal dog attack in Naarn, where a female jogger was mauled to death.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
