Small “Lennox” fatally attacked by hunting dog

Attack in a matter of seconds

What had happened? The 58-year-old was out for a walk with her five-year-old Yorkshire terrier in the Hörsching-Neubau nature reserve at the beginning of the week when a hunting dog suddenly shot towards the duo. "Unlike 'Lennox', the dog was not on a lead. I tried to pick up my dog, but the attacker tore him off my arm and went for him."