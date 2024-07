A “Lumpazivagabundus” as if from prehistoric times

There was a time when the "Burg", Volkstheater and the "Josefstadt" were all vying for the once decisive Nestroy. Today, hardly anyone plays him. Why? Allegedly, it can no longer be cast. Of course, a quota of Austrians, who could of course play anything, used to be obligatory for every ensemble. Today, diversity dictates far removed from the arts are followed or German provincial ensembles are implanted.