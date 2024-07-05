Massive drone attacks shake southern Russia

Ukraine is adapting to the new form of warfare and is now increasingly relying on drones. Accordingly, the Stavka, Ukraine's top military leadership, decided on the future production and use of drones at its most recent meeting. Various factors were taken into account in the decision, from the popularity of certain drones among the troops to the use of so-called long-range drones, said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address.