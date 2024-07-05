Child killed
Massive drone attacks shake southern Russia
Russia is currently being hit by heavy drone attacks. According to official reports, a child has been killed in the course of the attacks. Videos shared on social media show explosions.
A six-year-old girl died in hospital from injuries sustained in a drone attack on the Krasnodar region, Governor Wenjamin Kondratjew wrote on Telegram. A further five people were injured.
According to the governor, a three-storey residential building was severely damaged by debris from a downed drone. There is an airbase near Primorsko-Akhtarsk from where Russian drones regularly take off towards Ukraine. According to media reports, a substation was also hit in the small town on the coast of the Sea of Azov. Videos shared on social networks are said to show the moment of the explosion.
The attack in the Krasnodar region:
The neighboring Rostov-on-Don region was also affected by the attacks. Governor Vasily Golubiev wrote that the air defenses had intercepted all the drones, meaning that there were only isolated "fires in the landscape". The independent portal Astra, in turn, reported that an oil refinery in the area had been hit. The extent of the damage is not known.
The attack in the Rostov-on-Don region:
Kamikaze drone hits gunpowder factory
According to a report by the Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR, a so-called kamikaze drone also hit a gunpowder factory near Tambov, just under 420 kilometers southeast of Moscow and over 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The "Ukrainska Pravda" newspaper quoted from the statement, saying that there was no precise information yet on the effects of the attack. There was no announcement from the Russian side.
Since Russia began its war of aggression against Ukraine more than two years ago, it has regularly shelled civilian objects in the hinterland of the neighboring state. However, the regions in Russia close to the border are also complaining of increasing shelling from the Ukrainian side. However, the number of victims and the extent of the damage is disproportionate to the destruction caused by Russia.
Ukraine reports downing of 32 drones
The Ukrainian air force, for its part, reported that all drones aimed at the country by Russian troops on Friday night had been shot down. A total of 32 drones were shot down over seven Ukrainian regions, the military wrote in the morning on the short messaging service Telegram. The governor responsible for the capital Kiev announced that the air defenses had been active in the early hours of the morning.
Ukraine is adapting to the new form of warfare and is now increasingly relying on drones. Accordingly, the Stavka, Ukraine's top military leadership, decided on the future production and use of drones at its most recent meeting. Various factors were taken into account in the decision, from the popularity of certain drones among the troops to the use of so-called long-range drones, said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
