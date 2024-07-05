"Fat years over"
Around 112,000 euros stolen from aid organization
For over 20 years, a 74-year-old woman worked for an aid organization as a financial officer. For around six of these years, she is said to have repeatedly enriched herself from the accounts and savings accounts - resulting in a total loss of over 100,000 euros. She had to answer for embezzlement at the Linz Regional Court.
"I lived beyond my means," said the 74-year-old defendant when asked by the judge why. She had spent the money on bags, clothes, vacations and wellness, and had also been diagnosed with a shopping addiction.
Long period of offense
From 2017 to 2023, she is said to have repeatedly diverted donations from the accounts and two savings accounts of the aid organization. Over 100,000 euros in total, although the 74-year-old had already paid some of the money back on her own initiative.
Country manager informed himself
The association reported a shortfall of 74,000 euros after the accused had "confessed" the incidents to the director. In the hope "that we could sort it out within the association", as she admitted in court.
Admitted everything
Where she admitted everything with the words "I want to take responsibility". The sentence for the crime she was charged with was up to three years in prison. On Friday, she was sentenced to 12 months unconditionally at the Linz Regional Court. She must also repay the 74,000 euros within 14 days and pay the costs of the proceedings. The sentence is final.
"Donation account as an ATM"
Her confession, her previous good conduct and her willingness to make amends were mitigating factors. The long period of time and the high amount of damages were aggravating factors, the judge explained, concluding: "You saw the donation account as an ATM. The good years are now over."
