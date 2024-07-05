Balance sheet sounds very good
Flute for every child: Doskozil sets the pace
Critics can also be quietly and quietly called out. Compulsory flute use in Burgenland was initially highly controversial. Despite all the prophecies of doom, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil's initiative has been well received and, according to experts, has had a positive effect on the next generation of musicians.
"I really like playing the recorder," Luisa from the Mattersburg elementary school shouts freely. The recorder is also David's favorite instrument, and he also practices lively pieces on the tenor horn. The two talented youngsters are two of 2720 primary school pupils who received their free recorder as part of Burgenland's music campaign.
Criticism has fallen silent
The "On stage, get set, go!" initiative, with which Governor Hans Peter Doskozil wants to promote "lively music lessons" in the 2nd grade of all 214 elementary school in Burgenland, led to criticism from both the opposition and the teachers' union when it was launched in the fall of 2023. The criticism has died down.
More applications
The response to the recorder project has been consistently positive. "Since the nationwide offensive, registrations for instrumental lessons at music schools have been increasing. Our wind music is also benefiting from this," says Reinhold Buchas, board member and works council chairman of the Burgenland Music School Association, with satisfaction.
Music clubs are an integral part of village life. It would be very quiet if they no longer existed. Every strengthening of this culture is a gain.
Peter Reichstädter, Landesobmann des Blasmusikverbandes
Fresh impetus
In the past teaching year, the number of children in the music schools was already 6951, 12 months earlier it was 6805. Thanks to the offensive, a fresh breeze is blowing through the classrooms in Buchas. The strong melodious breeze reaches as far as the Joseph Haydn Private College in Eisenstadt, the new, highly melodious training ground.
Focus on young talent
Buchas is particularly pleased that the provincial governor has approved two additional posts for the music schools to cope with the influx of motivated children. Peter Reichstädter, regional chairman of the wind music association, comments: "The focus is on youth work in order to secure, strengthen and expand the existence of the music associations. Wind classes are a good opportunity for cooperation."
The number of wind classes increased significantly to 23 in the last school year. Teachers from the music schools often supervise the ensembles at the music clubs.
Gerhard Gutschik, Landesmusikschulreferent
The Central Music School Jennersdorf can only confirm this: As part of the wind class model, there are instrumental rehearsals at the music school in addition to orchestra lessons in a lesson at the elementary school. "The absolute highlight is performing in front of a large audience," says director Andrea Werkovits. This is just the prelude to further successes.
