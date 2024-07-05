Too few children
Wistfulness in East Tyrol: a school quietly says goodbye
It is a sad day for a village when a school closes its doors for good. Tyrol has a particularly large number of small schools. This year, an East Tyrolean institution has to close. But there is still hope for a new start.
The four primary school pupils in Untertilliach in East Tyrol are looking forward to their vacations. But the joy is mixed with melancholy in the community of 220. Because the village's mini-elementary school has to be closed. There are too few children to continue.
Once taught more than 70 children
"That's sad," says Mayor Manfred Lanzinger, "especially as there has been a local school since the beginning of the 19th century". Lanzinger talks about more than 70 pupils at one time: "It's hard to imagine today." The closure is a loss for village life: "The teacher was very active and helped organize many festivals in the village with the children, among other things."
There are 44 mini schools in Tyrol
The teacher and principal Brigitte Prinster understands the disappointment in the community. She also sees schools as an important driver for active village life. She taught in Untertilliach for 15 years. She and the children are now moving to Obertilliach.
Tyrol is one of the federal states with a particularly large number of small schools. 44 have only one class. Time and again, facilities have to be closed due to a lack of new pupils. In recent years, there have been around 20 locations.
Hoping for times with more children
An era is coming to an end in Untertilliach. But the head of the village is hopeful that it won't be over forever. "From today's perspective, we will have at least five children in the village again in three years' time. There is a good chance that we will be able to reactivate the elementary school," says Lanzinger. The citizens of Untertilliach are hoping with him.
