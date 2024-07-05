Wistfulness in East Tyrol: a school quietly says goodbye

Hoping for times with more children

An era is coming to an end in Untertilliach. But the head of the village is hopeful that it won't be over forever. "From today's perspective, we will have at least five children in the village again in three years' time. There is a good chance that we will be able to reactivate the elementary school," says Lanzinger. The citizens of Untertilliach are hoping with him.