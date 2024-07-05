The arch-rivals must feel the Tyrolean strength

But it didn't after the Barcelona win - and so the Raiders' general manager had to take action in view of the red-white-red hit: Darion Chafin will be out for weeks, but Juan Carlos Santana was flown in on Tuesday - the wide receiver was in the 2023 San Antonio (XFL) squad; Chaska Perron, formerly of Stuttgart, still won the French title last weekend, is expected to further stabilize the defense.