Raiders welcome Vienna

The arch-rivals must feel the Tyrolean strength

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 19:00

The Raiders Tirol will host the still undefeated Vienna Vikings in the European League of Football on Saturday (6 pm). With two new import players, the spell in the "Battle of Austria" should finally end: In the five previous duels, the Viennese always came away victorious.

"I had to say to my wife: I'm sorry, Sunday isn't free after all." Because the new injuries gave Ulz Däuber extra work. "It would be nice if the roster stayed the same for once."

But it didn't after the Barcelona win - and so the Raiders' general manager had to take action in view of the red-white-red hit: Darion Chafin will be out for weeks, but Juan Carlos Santana was flown in on Tuesday - the wide receiver was in the 2023 San Antonio (XFL) squad; Chaska Perron, formerly of Stuttgart, still won the French title last weekend, is expected to further stabilize the defense.

Which is what it will need against the still unbeaten Vikings in the "Battle of Austria". "But I'm sure that we have a good chance on Saturday. We've become even closer as a team in recent weeks."

The home advantage with our fans and their passion, our improvement in form - that makes me confident.

In the sixth Austrian ELF duel, Innsbruck want to - or should - finally "turn things around" in terms of play-off qualification - in five games against the Viennese at European football level, there was nothing to be gained! "The home advantage with our fans and their passion, our improvement in form - that makes me confident," says Däuber optimistically, "we have to minimize the mistakes."

Which were still made in Vienna: After taking a quick 6:0 lead, too many good opportunities were missed. "We could easily have been 20:0 ahead." In the end, the score was 6:27.

It would be good if Däuber could say to his wife this Sunday, after a win on Saturday at the Tivoli: "Honey, I'm really off today."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gernot Gsellmann
Gernot Gsellmann
