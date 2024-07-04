Proceedings discontinued
Egg dumplings on Hitler’s memorial day just a diet scandal
References to Adolf Hitler's supposed favorite dish repeatedly result in people in Austria being charged with re-activation - especially when they post photos of egg dumplings with green salad on the occasion of Hitler's birthday on April 20. This was also the case for a Viennese who posted a picture of the dish in question on Facebook.
Under the picture, the accused wrote: "Einernockerl Tag, yummy." However, with the help of his lawyer Sascha Flatz, the man was able to avoid punishment.
His argument that it was just a diet joke to "provoke" the defendant's dietician was believed. Because "through our statement we were able to convince the public prosecutor's office that he had no intent to reoffend", said Flatz in a post on X (formerly Twitter.)
"Be careful what you post online"
The public prosecutor's office has dropped the investigation against his client. Flatz has published the corresponding notification on X. At the same time, he warns: "Be careful what you post online."
In conversation with other users who responded in large numbers to the lawyer's post, he emphasized: "He wasn't trying to be funny either, but to provoke people into not sticking to his diet. The whole conversation was also just about the fact that this food is unhealthy and none of the people involved knew that this is code. Not everyone knows that!"
