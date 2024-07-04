Punitive tariffs: Wifo does not expect price jumps

Controversial measure

The tariffs on electric cars are considered controversial among economists and parts of the economy. There are fears of tough countermeasures from China. For example, the application of anti-dumping duties of 50 percent on pork deliveries from the EU is under discussion. "That would be unpleasant for pig farmers, especially in Denmark, Spain and Germany. However, as exports have been falling significantly for several years, this measure would probably only have a minor impact on prosperity in the EU," estimates Wifo.