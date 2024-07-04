Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Thunderstorms also possible

Up to 33 degrees: next heatwave on the way

Nachrichten
04.07.2024 12:33

After the mixed weather of the last few days, the next heatwave is just around the corner: Midsummer temperatures of up to 33 degrees Celsius are expected across Austria this weekend. It will be particularly hot in the east. At the same time, however, the risk of thunderstorms will increase again.

comment0 Kommentare

It will remain sunny and cloudless on Friday. Light rain showers are expected on the northern edge of the Alps until the evening, but it should remain dry everywhere else. Temperatures will be between 22 and 29 degrees.

Just in time for the weekend, temperatures will rise to 33 degrees throughout Austria on Saturday. Due to the rising air pressure, it will remain mostly dry and sunny. Only in the west could light rain showers and thunderstorms cool things down briefly until the afternoon. It will be hottest in the east.

Sunday will show its rainy side. In the north and west, it may rain heavily in the morning. As the day progresses, it will clear up a little and the sun will come through again and again. However, weather experts are also expecting some heavy thunderstorms in the east from the early evening hours. Daytime highs will be between 20 and 32 degrees.

At the start of the week, it will clear up a little and Monday will remain mostly dry. The sunny weather will extend across the whole of Austria, with only moderate to strong winds in places. It will be warmest in Burgenland with temperatures of up to 32 degrees.

It will be humid and sunny on Tuesday. The tendency for thunderstorms will increase somewhat in the mountains, but it will remain dry in most regions. The wind will be weak to moderate. Temperatures will climb to a midsummery 33 degrees by the afternoon. It will remain warmest in the east.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Irina Stöckl
Irina Stöckl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf