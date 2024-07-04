Thunderstorms also possible
Up to 33 degrees: next heatwave on the way
After the mixed weather of the last few days, the next heatwave is just around the corner: Midsummer temperatures of up to 33 degrees Celsius are expected across Austria this weekend. It will be particularly hot in the east. At the same time, however, the risk of thunderstorms will increase again.
It will remain sunny and cloudless on Friday. Light rain showers are expected on the northern edge of the Alps until the evening, but it should remain dry everywhere else. Temperatures will be between 22 and 29 degrees.
Just in time for the weekend, temperatures will rise to 33 degrees throughout Austria on Saturday. Due to the rising air pressure, it will remain mostly dry and sunny. Only in the west could light rain showers and thunderstorms cool things down briefly until the afternoon. It will be hottest in the east.
Sunday will show its rainy side. In the north and west, it may rain heavily in the morning. As the day progresses, it will clear up a little and the sun will come through again and again. However, weather experts are also expecting some heavy thunderstorms in the east from the early evening hours. Daytime highs will be between 20 and 32 degrees.
At the start of the week, it will clear up a little and Monday will remain mostly dry. The sunny weather will extend across the whole of Austria, with only moderate to strong winds in places. It will be warmest in Burgenland with temperatures of up to 32 degrees.
It will be humid and sunny on Tuesday. The tendency for thunderstorms will increase somewhat in the mountains, but it will remain dry in most regions. The wind will be weak to moderate. Temperatures will climb to a midsummery 33 degrees by the afternoon. It will remain warmest in the east.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.