ÖVP has already decided on the successor to its provincial councillor

"Wöginger would do us good, he's a political warhorse"

ÖVP party chairman August Wöginger has also been mentioned recently. The man from the Innviertel region is the social spokesman for his parliamentary group and knows the subject matter inside out. And that is also important, says a member of the state party executive: "Hattmannsdorfer's portfolio must be taken over by someone who continues with the same intensity, at the same pace and with the same competence. That is very demanding." Wöginger from the Innviertel region is believed to be capable of this. And further: "Wöginger would do us good, he is a political warhorse," says an ÖVP mandatary.