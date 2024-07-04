What he is focusing on
Pep wants to avoid ÖFB fate with Salzburg
Bundesliga runners-up Red Bull Salzburg are focusing heavily on set pieces during their preparations. Defender Oumar Solet completed the performance tests, while Leo Morgalla is about to return to team training after overcoming heart problems.
Are the Bulls lining up outside an ice cream parlor to refresh themselves? Or is it a chip shop after all? Neither! The runners-up rely on a small vehicle with a large screen during training so that they can analyze individual scenes before the standard training session.
In this way, the team from Mozartstadt hope to avoid Austria's fate at the EURO. Two set-pieces proved to be the undoing of Ralf Rangnick's team in the round of 16 against Turkey (1-2).
Analysis team expanded
Meanwhile, Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders told the "Krone" that he will be paying a lot of attention to resting balls. These should become a real weapon, which is why the coach has even expanded his team of analysts with an employee who is exclusively responsible for set pieces.
Things got heated in Wednesday training, with a mini-tournament being held. A great gesture: after training, the winning team posed with three kids - Din, Melvin and Adyan - who paid a visit to the Bulls in Taxham together with their fathers.
Morgalla is fit again
Oumar Solet was not yet present. However, the Frenchman is back in Salzburg after recovering from illness and has already completed the obligatory medical checks. There is also good news from Leo Morgalla. The Bavarian, who has been out of action for months due to heart muscle inflammation, is about to return.
The 19-year-old trained individually with Fernando yesterday, but is set to return to full team training at the team camp in Saalfelden (July 6-17).
