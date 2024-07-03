Hungarian President Sulyok visited Van der Bellen

The two heads of state spoke at length about Hungary's current presidency of the EU Council, EU enlargement, the Western Balkans and the international situation in light of the war in Ukraine, for example. They also discussed economic issues such as the special Hungarian tax on foreign retailers, which Austria criticizes as discriminatory, according to a statement from the presidential chancellery in response to an APA inquiry. The mood was probably good: The two presidents congratulated each other on the Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to Ferenc Krausz last year. The scientist, who was born and raised in Hungary, also has Austrian citizenship, but has been working in Germany for many years. He has declared himself as Hungarian to the Nobel Prize Committee.