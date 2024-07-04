Classical music in St.Leonhard
The Lungau region is once again set for a musical roundelay
From next week, the pilgrimage church of St. Leonhard in Lungau will once again be a place of pilgrimage for classical music fans. High-caliber musicians from near and far will be performing there.
For more than three decades, the best of classical music has been coming to a small pilgrimage church near Tamsweg. The reason: the St. Leonhard Music Summer. Horst Hofer, who puts together the classical music program year after year, has once again been able to engage some of the greats of classical music.
"We once again have outstanding soloists in the program," says Hofer. For example, flautist Tatjana Ruhland and trumpeter Jürgen Ellensohn. The Minguet Quartet, one of the best string quartets in the world, will also be making a guest appearance at the Salzburg Festival and in Lungau this year.
Lungau greats on the Kirchberg
There is also room for top-class young talent. In addition to the orchestra of the Angelika Prokopp Summer Academy of the Vienna Philharmonic, which is already a permanent fixture at the festival, the St. Florian Boys' Choir is also included in the summer music program.
You don't always have to travel far to see these exceptional artists. The Lungau baritone Rafael Fingerlos, for example, lets his voice ring out in his homeland. The opening evening (Thursday, July 11, 8 p.m.) will feature the wind players of the LuNo Winds biosphere orchestra. All top musicians from this side and the other side of the borders of Salzburg and Carinthia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
