Pilot project planned
Traffic lights in front of retirement home recognize slow pedestrians
In Linz, the intersection in front of the retirement home in Kleinmünchen will become safer from the fall. Thanks to the latest thermal imaging sensors, the traffic lights will be able to detect slow pedestrians and automatically extend the green phase to allow them to cross the road safely. The pilot project cost the city 70,000 euros.
Senior! This is the name of the traffic light project at the Dauphinestraße-Enenkelstraße junction, which will be implemented over the next two months and should make a significant contribution to road safety - especially for vulnerable groups. A thermal imaging sensor detects people crossing and extends the green phase for pedestrians depending on the duration. This will ensure a safe and comfortable crossing of the road in the immediate vicinity of the Kleinmünchen senior citizens' center.
Contactless detection system
For Deputy Mayor and Mobility Officer Martin Hajart (VP), the 70,000 euro pilot project could well set a precedent: "The sensor detects movements and can react intelligently to slower people. This contributes significantly to improved safety."
In addition, the traffic lights are equipped with a contactless detection system to request a green phase, which is not only more hygienic, but also increases convenience.
Traffic lights remain in operation during conversion
Parallel to these measures, the traffic lights will be prepared for improved coordination in the Dauphinestraße area as part of the conversion to the new system. This should optimize the flow of traffic. Furthermore, the signal programs must also be adapted and the signal control unit replaced, as it no longer has the technical requirements needed for implementation. The traffic lights will remain in operation during the conversion work.
