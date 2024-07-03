September 14 and 15
“Essence of Styrian” on the biggest stage in Graz
When 175,000 people let themselves be inspired, feast deliciously, sing along, dance, learn to yodel and, above all, do so together and in Styrian costume - then this is not "just" the biggest folk festival, but a celebration of our culture and also an economic factor worth millions. Aufsteirern!
Please mark it in red in your calendar - because it is the event of the year in Graz: On September 14 and 15, the Aufsteirern, presented by the "Krone", will once again take place in Graz. The stages. After all, there are 17 of them, including the dance floors, offering the very best entertainment. 350 dancers will provide the entertainment, 900 musicians will join forces and 15 choirs will perform.
These are not the only superlative figures. After all, 250 hours of music will be played and 200 exhibitors will present folk culture in its most varied form.
There will be a new big stage, many stars - and at the same time it is these incredibly creative ideas in every nook and cranny of the city that have so much charm. Like "Kernöl meets salsa" on the dance floor, the "devotional yodeling" in karaoke style in the parish church, but also phenomena like super blogger Manuel Bechter taking his two million followers into the Aufsteirern bubble.
Of course, our crafts are in the spotlight for an extra mile, including the traditional costumes in all their glory - and the smell of food is in the air anyway: Barbecuing in all its forms will be a culinary highlight this year, but with mushroom goulash, cheese spaetzle, smoked meats, strudel and much, much more, everyone's taste buds will be satisfied. Conjured up by bakers as well as award-winning chefs.
Incidentally, the "Krone" is back on Mariahilferplatz with its own alpine pasture.
It all makes you hungry! Not "only" to THE Styrian festival par excellence, which combines community, tradition and folk culture and is also a "strong sign of appreciation for voluntary work, which is given a stage in front of tens of thousands of people", as LH Christopher Drexler emphasizes. The economy would also receive a direct boost of 20 million and 258 jobs would be created, all year round! All in all: "The essence of Styria with a powerful economic boost."
And it is something that even the Bavarians, with the legendary Oktoberfest of course the world champions, praise: "A man from Munich said: The Aufsteirern in Graz is something very special, we would need it here. That's not a bad compliment," says Drexler. "Aufbayern", so to speak!
Visitor numbers increased by 54 percent
Since 2017, the number of visitors has risen by 54 percent, with 175,000 making last year's event a record year, guaranteeing a great atmosphere in an incomparable setting. So don't forget: September 14 and 15!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
