“Essence of Styrian” on the biggest stage in Graz

Please mark it in red in your calendar - because it is the event of the year in Graz: On September 14 and 15, the Aufsteirern, presented by the "Krone", will once again take place in Graz. The stages. After all, there are 17 of them, including the dance floors, offering the very best entertainment. 350 dancers will provide the entertainment, 900 musicians will join forces and 15 choirs will perform.