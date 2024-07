Rita Ora left nothing to the imagination in a nude dress

Hot, hotter, Rita Ora! It's no longer a secret that the singer likes to go for sexy looks. On Tuesday, she once again turned heads in London.

Eye-catcher in a nude dress

For the private concert of the band Girls Aloud, the 33-year-old once again opted for a rather revealing outfit: a golden, shimmering nude dress, as paparazzi photos showing Ora on her way to the O2 Arena prove.