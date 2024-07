Police break up Turkish fan train at Messepark

The Provincial Police Directorate reinforced the task forces for the evening of the European Championship match with security staff and the Rapid Intervention Group. Even during the match, there was "fan-typical" behavior, as the police reported. The Messepark was a particular attraction, with hundreds of Turkish fans and their cars gathering there after the game. The police had to temporarily close the street, but a little later the gathering was dispersed and the fans left the street voluntarily after being asked to do so by the police.